Kodiak fisherman sentenced to prison for directing illegal transport of crab from Alaska





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Kodiak fisherman was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison and will serve two years on supervised release for leading a plan to illegally transport crab from Alaska to Washington on two crab catcher vessels, in violation of the Lacey Act.

In February and March 2024, Corey Potter, 64, owned and operated two crab catcher vessels and harvested Tanner and golden king crab in the waters of Southeast Alaska on those vessels. The vessels were captained and operated by co-defendants, Kyle Potter, 30, and Justin Welch, 34. Corey Potter directed Kyle Potter and Welch to transport their harvest of live crab to Seattle, where they intended to sell it for a higher price than they would receive in Alaska. Before leaving Alaska, neither vessel landed their harvest at a port nor reported the harvest on a fish ticket, which all three defendants knew was a requirement under state law.

At the time, one vessel had over 4,200 pounds of live Tanner crab aboard, while the other had over 2,900 pounds of live golden king crab aboard. A portion of the Tanner crab was infected with Bitter Crab Syndrome (BCS), a parasitic disease that is fatal to crustaceans. Several crab fishermen reached out to Corey and Kyle Potter expressing concern for the impact transporting crab out of state could have on the industry because of BCS. Despite the concerns, Corey Potter moved forward with his plan to transport the catch knowing some of the crabs were infected with BCS.

Following the multi-day trip from Alaska, roughly 42% of the king crab died and was unmarketable. Since the other vessel had BCS contaminated crabs, the entire catch of Tanner crab was transferred to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to dispose of in a landfill.

In March 2024, law enforcement served a search warrant on Welch and one of the fishing vessels. Welch informed Corey and Kyle Potter of the search and both defendants deleted text messages detailing the plans to sell the crab for better prices and the risk of BCS before their phones were seized by law enforcement.

On Feb. 7, 2025, Corey Potter pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the Lacey Act, which are felony convictions. During sentencing, the Court also ordered Corey Potter to a worldwide commercial fishing ban throughout the duration of his supervised release. In handing down the sentence, the Court emphasized the defendant’s leadership role in the offense and the harm he caused by failing to make accurate and timely reports to regulators.

“Crabbing is a vital component of Alaska’s fishing industry. Mr. Potter blatantly disregarded state and federal fishing laws and ignored the concerns of other fisherman when he directed his two captains to execute the illegal transport, resulting in the reckless loss of over 5,000 pounds of crab,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “The laws protecting this industry help ensure Alaska’s fisheries are sustainable for years to come. My office will continue to work with state and federal law enforcement partners to prosecute federal criminal violations that jeopardize Alaska’s fisheries.”

“Alaska’s fisheries are a global model of sustainable, data-driven management, made possible by the dedication of honest fishermen, strong regulatory oversight, and a commitment to upholding fairness across the industry,” said Benjamin Cheeseman, Assistant Director, NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, North Pacific Division. “This sentencing serves as a clear reminder that there are serious consequences for those who break the rules. We remain committed to holding violators accountable and safeguarding Alaska’s fisheries for future generations.”

The co-defendants in this case received the following sentences:

Kyle Potter pleaded guilty and was sentenced on July 10, 2024, to five years’ probation, which includes a five-year worldwide commercial fishing ban during the term of supervised release, and a $20,000 fine.

Welch pleaded guilty and was sentenced on June 25, 2024, to three years’ probation and a $10,000 fine.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Brickey prosecuted the case.

###



