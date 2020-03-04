“Serum Run” Musher Hit, Injured by Snow Machine Outside Galena

Alaska Native News on Mar 3, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers are seeking information about the Sunday incident where a musher who was participating in the “Serum Run” was hit by a snow machiner. They are also seeking information into that person’s identity.

Troopers in Galena report that they were notified about the accident at 8:30 pm on Monday about the incident five miles outside of Galena. The preliminary investigation revealed that 64-year-old Kirsten Bey of Nome, was mushing the run from Galena to Ruby when she was hit by an unknown snow machiner.

AST reports that “Another participant, riding snowmachine, came upon the scene shortly after and helped transport Bey to Galena.” It was also reported that the snow machiner remained at the scene until Bey was transported to the hospital, but that person’s identity was not given to the troopers.

Bey was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment for what is said to be significant injuries that include a bbroken leg and a concussion..

If anyone has any information about the incident, to include the identity of the snowmachiner that struck Bey, please contact Troopers at the Galena Post at 907-656-1233.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.





