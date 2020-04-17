Seven New Cases of COVID-19 Announced in Three Alaska Communities

ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Thursday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in three Alaska communities – Anchorage (4), Kodiak (1), and Juneau (2). This brings the total case count in Alaska to 300.
These new cases were reported from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 15 and reflect data posted at noon Thursday on coronavirus-response-alaska-
The Kodiak case is the first case in the Kodiak Island Borough. Of the new cases, five are male and two are female. One is under the age of 10; two are aged 20-29; two are aged 30-39; one is aged 50-59; and one is aged 60-69. There have been a total of 35 hospitalizations and nine deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths as of Wednesday.
Stay informed
Questions about COVID-19?
###