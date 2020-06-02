Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in four Alaska communities

June 1, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in four communities: Anchorage (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough (2), Homer (1) and City of Kenai (1). This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 467. There are no new nonresident cases.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 1 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
Of the new Alaska cases, five are male and two are female. Two are under the age of 10; one is aged of 10-19; one is aged 20-29; one is aged 30-39; and two are aged 50-59. There have been a total of 47 hospitalizations and 10 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases total remains at 368, with no new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 54,190 tests have been conducted.
The Municipality of Anchorage and Providence Health & Services Alaska issued a joint press release providing more details on the Anchorage cases at the Providence Transitional Care Center which were included in yesterday’s Alaska case count.
