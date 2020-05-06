Sex Offender Sentenced for Violating Terms of Supervised Release

Defendant Distributed Drugs to Members of His Sex Offender Treatment Group
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced today that Scott Falk, 36, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for violating the court-ordered terms of his supervised release. Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess ordered that Falk serve an additional 18 months of supervised released following the completion of the new sentence.
According to court documents, the case began in the summer of 2013, when Falk attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. While there, he responded to a fictional ad for sexual services on Backpage.com, indicating that he was interested in paying to engage in sexual acts with a young girl. Falk opted to pay $200 for one hour of sex with a 13 year-old, which he later negotiated down to $140. The ad had been posted by the FBI and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and when Falk arrived to what he believed was his meeting with the girl (with $139 and a condom in his wallet), he was arrested.
On April 23, 2014, Falk pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota to attempted trafficking, and was sentenced to serve 84 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Falk transferred his case to Alaska, where he began his term of supervised release in July 2019. He started sex offender treatment in September, and drug treatment in October. During this time, Falk failed to engage with drug treatment, distributed controlled substances to other members of his sex offender treatment group, and continued to abuse drugs while in custody.
Specifically, Falk had failed the required drug tests by testing positive for methamphetamine, marijuana, and suboxone; and failed to appear for his sex offender treatment group. Falk’s probation officer also uncovered communications demonstrating that Falk had been distributing suboxone to another supervisee in his sex offender treatment group.
The U.S. Probation Office (USPO) conducted the investigation of the ensuing violations of Falk’s supervised release conditions. Falk’s supervised release violations were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James Klugman of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska.
###