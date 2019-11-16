Sex Offender Task Force Created by US Marshals, Anchorage Police Department, and Alaska State Troopers

- Home
The U.S. Marshals, Anchorage Police Department and Alaska State Troopers have partnered to create a Sex Offender Task Force utilizing the resources and jurisdictions of each agency to ensure the compliance of convicted sex offenders living in Alaska. The overall mission of this recently created, part-time task force is to protect the public from sex offenders through the coordinated enforcement of sex offender registration laws. This includes compliance verifications, as-well-as locating and apprehending non-compliant and fugitive sex offenders. The Task Force focuses on investigating violations of federal, state and local laws associated with the requirements of convicted sex offenders.
From July through October 2019, the Sex Offender Task Force conducted 80 Failure to Register as a Sex Offender investigations. Of those, 26 State Failure to Register warrants were issued; 17 non-compliant sex offender fugitives were arrested (clearing 22 state warrants for charges including Failure to Register, Perjury, Failure to Appear and Probation Violations); additionally, 1 Federal Failure to Register warrant was issued and the subject was arrested; and 5 leads were sent to the US Marshals out of state to prosecute the non-compliant sex offender federally with Failure to Register in the state they are residing.
The new partnership combines additional resources and expertise of the agencies to find and apprehend these dangerous fugitives to assist in reducing violent crime and hold offenders accountable. This demonstrates the success with continued efforts of law enforcement working together to make our communities safer.
U.S. Marshal’s Service
Written by: Office of the U.S. Marshals Service on Nov 16, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News