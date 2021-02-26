Shooting Shotgun off Porch Lands Wasilla Woman in Jail







A Wasilla woman was arrested after being taken down by K9 Blitz on Thursday evening according to AST reports.

At 5:41 pm, troopers responded to a Wasilla residence after receiving reports that a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Kathryn Stanley, “was standing on her front porch shooting a shotgun towards nearby residences,” troopers said.

After responding, an investigation was opened up that found Stanley had committed Misconduct Involving Weapons II and Assault III.

Stanley was apprehended by K9 Blitz and taken into custody by South Central SERT. After being taken to the Mat Su Regional Center and medically cleared, Stanley was taken to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where she was remanded on the charges.





