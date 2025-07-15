Shungnak Man, Albert Lee Drowns after Falling into the Water from Snow Machine









Alaska State Troopers were notified by the village of Shungnakk that an ongoing search was talking place for a member of the community in the waters near the village at 9:38pm on Saturday night.

The SAR team had been notified and had taken up the search as well.

Less than an hour later,at 10:20pm, the search for 27-yea-old Albert Lee was concluded when he was pulled from the water and rushed to the local clinic where lifesaving effort were attempted to revive him. Those efforts were unsuccessful and he was declared deceased.

The investigation determined that Lee had fallen into the water while on his snow machine and did not regain the surface. AST reports that no foul play is suspected.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office was notified of the incident and Lee’s remains were turned over to his family.