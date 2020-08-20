Silver Alert Issued for Frank Minano in Fairbanks Area, Search Continues

Alaska Native News on Aug 20, 2020.

Fairbanks troopers and PAWS continue to search for a missing Nenana man who was reported missing on Monday when he didn’t return from Fairbanks as planned.

AST in Fairbanks was notified at 10:04 pm on Monday that 69-year-old Frank Minano was overdue and the caller was concerned with his disappearance as he has medical issues.

Troopers immediately took up a search for Minano and his truck was soon located on Standard Creek Road by an off-duty sergeant. RCC launched a helo that responded to assist in the search.

At 9 am on Tuesday morning “WSAR and PAWS deployed with ground searchers and three tracking K9s to search the heavily wooded area,” troopers reported. Helo 5 also assisted in the search and flew the area with no signs of Minano to be sighted.

Because of his medical conditions, Minanos missing status was upgraded to a Silver Alert and the search area was expanded. Search efforts would locate a cabin 2.5 miles down Standard Creek Road and found that it had been broken into and a fire started. Minano’s keys to his vehicle were also found at that location.

On Wednesday the Department of Public Safety began receiving tips that Minano was possibly sighted at 1 pm walking in the Esther transfer station area.

The search is continuing.






