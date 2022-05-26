Sitka Police Investigate Crescent Harbor Arson in Sitka

The Sitka Police Department reports that they are investigating an arson case in Crescent Harbor that occurred on Friday night.

SPD received a call reporting what appeared to be a boat on fire in the harbor at 11:25 pm Friday night and immediately responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, they quickly found out that a vessel wasn’t on fire but rather float 4.

Investigators with the department accessed surveillance footage and found that it had captured imagery of four suspects setting the fire that resulted in a “fireball explosion that caused the float and the water surrounding it to catch fire.SPD asks the public with any information to contact them at 907-747-3245 or at the anonymous Crime Line at 907-747-8980.





