Six in Fairbanks Charged following February Mail Theft Investigation

Alaska Native News Apr 19, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers reported on Friday that they have charged six suspects involved in mail theft after a February 11 incident on the north side of Chena Hot Springs Rd. between Smallwood Trail and Jamal Drive during the early morning hours.

It was at 3:56 AM that troopers on patrol saw two people sprinting away from a row of mailboxes at that location and jump into a white colored Pontiac Grand Am, which then took off down Jamal Drive. Troopers followed them and conducted a traffic stop. When stopped, troopers observed mail addressed to a residence on Smallwood Trail stuck on the vehicle’s rear antenna and spoiler. They also observed mail on the floor in the rear of the vehicle addressed to mailboxes on Funk Road.

They identified a passenger in the rear as Troy Towse, age 41 of Fairbanks. Following a short investigation, Towse was taken into custody and charged with one count of False Report, Misconduct Involving Controlled Substance IV and three no-bail arrest warrants. The other two occupants of the vehicle were released from the scene, although the vehicle and the mail were seized as evidence.

A mail theft investigation was opened at that time and ultimately resulted in charges being brought against six individuals.







According to troopers, the suspects and their charges are as follows:

The driver, identified as Steven Phillips, age 33 of Fairbanks being charged with Theft II (x6), Theft IV, and Violating Conditions of Release.

The front passenger, identified as Troy Jennings, age 29 of Fairbanks being charged with Theft II (x2), Forgery II (x3), Theft III, Theft IV, and Violating Conditions of Release.

Additional charges for the rear passenger, as previously identified as Troy Towse, age 41 of Fairbanks being charged with Theft IV and Violating Conditions of Release.

Savannah Harding, age 22 of Juneau being charged with Forgery II, Theft II, and Theft III.

Breanna Dodge, age 41 of Fairbanks being charged with Forgery II, Theft II, and Violating Conditions of Release.

Daniel Heppeard, age 59 of Fairbanks being charged with Forgery II and Theft II.

According to AST, all of the seized mail has been given back to the rightful owners, and the Postal Inspector has been contacted in regards to the incident.