Six Perish in Early Wednesday Morning Blaze in Noorvik





Alaska State Troopers were notified of a structure fire in the community of Noorvik early in the morning on Wednesday.

According to the report they received, the structure was a total loss and the home’s residents were unaccounted for. Troopers, VPSO, and Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the community to investigate the fire and seek the people who lived in the home.

Upon arrival at the fire scene Alaska State Troopers, Deputy State Fire Marshals, and Village Public Safety Officers would locate and recover the remains of an adult female and five children from the burned-out structure.

The investigation at the scene found that the fire likely started near the Toyo stove. It was reported to investigators that the stove was in “poor condition.” However, a positive cause has not been made as yet and the investigation continues.

According to reports on the social network coming out of the village, the adult female was the mother of three of the children and aunt to the remaining two.

The remains are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for positive identification.



