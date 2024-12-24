Skipper Apprentice Program expanding at the Bristol Bay Campus





Alaska Sea Grant’s Marine Advisory Program in Dillingham is expanding its menu of training in skills needed to compete in Bristol Bay’s commercial fishing industry. From greenhorn to captain, Sea Grant’s Skipper Apprenticeship Program provides a foundation for those who don’t know a bowline from a bow cleat, and more for those with years of fishing experience. Advanced classes can lead to marine occupations beyond what’s needed to catch salmon in Bristol Bay.

Many classes are free to Bristol Bay residents and most take less than a weekend to finish. This fall’s offerings include Introduction to Welding, Outboard Engine Repair and Maintenance, Introduction to Anadromous Fish, and Introduction to Refrigerated Seawater for refrigerating fish holds. Winter and spring classes include more welding, net hanging and mending, AMSEA’s Onboard Drill Conductor and Crew Class, CPR/Marine 1st Aid, DC Electric and more. All of the skills taught in a safe learning environment make a crew member or aspiring captain better at the business of fishing.

The Skipper Apprenticeship Program is structured like a staircase called tiers. The first tier is the Greenhorn, the next is Lead Crew, followed by Deck Boss. The top tier is for those that as the name implies, Aspiring Skipper.

Finishing each tier earns a micro-credential. It’s not a college degree or official certification but speaks to a basic level of skills relating to that specific tier. Mastery through this program advances a crewman’s professional profile, looks good on a resume when job hunting and shows initiative for advancement outside of a traditional academic setting. In the world of commercial fishing, hands-on skills are fundamental to success. These are not meant to replace the “on the job” training that occurs on the water, but rather supplement and expand upon those skills using guidance from the subject matter experts.

Classes don’t have to be taken in any particular order. Those who already understand hydraulics or how to bleed fuel lines can jump to the net hanging class, or ahead to more advanced classes in welding or navigation, all of which are important for commercial fishing and other marine occupations. Here’s a breakdown of the various tiers.

Greenhorn

Net Hanging and Mending

Bristol Bay Crew Class

Mariner’s First Aid and CPR

Tool Shop Basics

Introduction to Anadromous Fish

Lead Crew

Introduction to Small Engines and Propulsion Systems

Intro to DC Electric Systems

Introduction to Welding

Navigation, Rules of the Road and Boat Handling

Stability, Boat Handling and Hydrodynamics

Deck Boss

Introduction to Marine Refrigeration Sea Water Systems

Advanced Welding

Startup and Winterization

Hydraulics

Introduction to Diesel Mechanics

Aspiring Skipper

Advanced Diesel Mechanics

Dynamics of Leadership

Legal Matters and Insurance

Advanced Financial Accounting and Business Planning

For more information, contact Alaska Sea Grant’s Bristol Bay Marine Advisory Program agent, Tav Ammu, or the Alaska Sea Grant Skipper Apprenticeship Program course manager, Fritz Johnson.



