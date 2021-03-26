SME Confirms “Life Below Zero” Cast Member as Person Who Perished in Port Protection Fire







The State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage today confirmed that the remains recovered from a structure fire on the 17th of March in Port Protection were those of the owner.

Troopers were alerted to a fully engulfed structure fire on Wednesday before last at 11:30 am and responded to the location on Prince of Wales Island. They were also informed that the owner, Gary Muehlberger, age 75, had not been seen since prior to the fire. Troopers were joined by a Deputy Fire Marshal the following day. When authorities combed through the burned-out structure, remains were located and turned over to the SME for positive identification.

Muehlberger’s next of kin were notified of the findings.

The Deputy Fire Marshal has ruled the fire accidental.

Muehlberger was a cast member of the National Geographic reality show “Life Below Zero.” The season finale aired just the day prior to the incident.





