SME Determines Kotlik Woman, Marie Unok was Strangled to Death on Thursday, Boyfriend Arrested





Troopers reported on Monday that Kotlik woman, 37-year-old Marie Unok, suffered death by strangulation after she contacted them at approximately 1:02 am on Thursday morning.

After the early morning disturbance call, troopers were unable to re-contact Unok and also found that no local village officer was available. AST continued attempting to follow upon the call.

At 11 am, troopers were contacted by Pius Teeluk, age 44, who informed them that Unok was deceased in their Kotlik home.

Weather initially hampered a response by troopers, but the community’s health aides responded to the house, then informed troopers that they saw no visible signs of trauma. When the weather subsided enough for Bethel-based AST to respond to the village via state aircraft, they too saw no signs of trauma.

Unok’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage and they would state that “injuries consistent with strangulation were found during autopsy.”

On Saturday, troopers arrested Pius Teeluk and charged him with Murder II.

Troopers say Unok’s next of kin were notified and the investigation is continuing.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

