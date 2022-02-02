SME Identifies Remains of November 17th Tanana Structure Fire





On Tuesday Alaska State Troopers revealed that the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage positively identified the remains of the November 17th Tanana structure fire as those of 58-year-old Charles Erhart of Tanana.

Fairbanks-based Troopers were advised of the fire at approximately 9:21 pm on November 17th and responded to the community. They found that the homeowner, and only occupant, was unaccounted for. and hadn’t been seen since approximately 1.5 to 2 hours earlier.

The Tanana Fire Department worked to put out the blaze and an hour into their efforts human remains were located in the wreckage. The fire department worked throughout the night to fully extinguish the fire and on November 18th a deputy fire marshal responded from Fairbanks to open an investigation.

The Marshal’s investigation would determine that the fire originated on the floor adjacent to the woodstove and was deemed accidental.

Erhart’s next of kin were notified of the determination.





