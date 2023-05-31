Soldier Killed in Traffic Accident Monday





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON – One 11th Airborne Division soldier was killed and several others, including two family members, were injured in a two-vehicle accident on JBER Sunday.

The name of the deceased soldier is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

The accident happened at about 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle carrying five soldiers collided with a second vehicle while traveling on Arctic Valley Road near Cottonwood Park. Two occupants of the first car were ejected in the collision. Another soldier was in the second vehicle with his spouse and child.

First responders transported three injured soldiers, including the driver of the first vehicle and the two who were ejected in the collision, to the Alaska Native Medical Center, where one of the ejected was declared dead.

Two soldiers were transported to Providence Hospital where they were treated and released with only minor injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle and his family were transported to Alaska Regional for evaluation and treatment.

The incident is being investigated by the Army Criminal Investigation Command. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

-30-



