Soldotna man arrested on child pornography charges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Soldotna man was arrested last week in Sterling on criminal charges related to his alleged possession and receipt of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to court documents, Adam O’Guinn, 29, had allegedly been identified as using PayPal to make approximately 27 purchases from known sources of CSAM. Upon the execution of a search warrant at the defendant’s residence, law enforcement allegedly discovered CSAM on his phone. O’Guinn allegedly purchased CSAM over at least two years.

O’Guinn is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography. The defendant made his initial court a

ppearance on July 2 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, O’Guinn faces between five and 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael Heyman of the District of Alaska and William Ferrari, Deputy Assistant Director, Diplomatic Security Service – Office of Investigations made the announcement.

The U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service is investigating the case, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service’s Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Alaska State Troopers. If anyone has information concerning O’Guinn’s alleged actions, please contact the U.S. Department of State at DSSFraudTips@state.gov.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Alexander and Jordyn Caldwell are prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.