Soldotna Man Arrested on Double Burglary Charges after Hour-Long Search Through Sterling Woods

Alaska Native News Feb 6, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers took a Soldotna man into custody on Burglary and other charges on Tuesday morning after pursuing him for over an hour in the woods near Sterling, troopers revealed.

AST responded to an alarm at the Moose River Dental practice in Sterling at 3 am early Tuesday morning. They found that the front door had been smashed open. The investigation found that nothing had been taken and the burglar had fled the scene prior to trooper arrival.

Troopers on patrol saw a man, later identified as Mike Danny Sandback, age 36, in the area and attempted to contact him. Sandback fled into the woods with troopers in pursuit. The chase lasted for approximately an hour before Sandback was taken into custody.







At 5:53 am, another burglary was reported by the True Blue coffee stand. The investigation there found that a cash box with approximately $100 was stolen from that location.

That investigation found that Sandback had also carried out that burglary.

Sandback was charged with two counts of Burglary II, Criminal Mischief III and IV, Theft III, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV.

He was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility to be held without bail pending arraignment.