Soldotna Man’s Own Alarm System Lands Him in Jail

Early on Friday morning Soldotna-based troopers received a burglary alarm call which was immediately followed by a silent panic alarm and immediately rushed to the residence on Jones Road at 1:20 am.

Upon arriving, troopers contacted 44-year-old Nicholas Pederson to find he lived at the residence in question.

Troopers were informed by Pederson that he had inadvertently tripped the alarm when he came home and entered the back door, and when attempting to shut it off also tripped the panic alarm.

Troopers found that in fact, Pederson had just driven home. A check would find that Pederson was currently on conditions of release for an August DUI and was not to be consuming alcohol. It was further determined that Pederson had been under the influence when he drove to the residence. A breathalyzer was administered to find his BAC to be .224% almost three times above the legal limit.

Pederson was charged with DUI and violating conditions of release.

He was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility to await arraignment.