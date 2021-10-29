Soldotna Woman Arrested on Felony Drug Possession Charges Thursday Night





Troopers report that following a traffic stop in Sterling officers discovered approximately 81 grams of controlled substance Thursday night.

AST said after the traffic stop at 8:25 pm on Thursday night, they took 61-year-old Jenae Lafe into custody for Felony Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II. Troopers report that the quantity of drugs seized would have amounted to 800 individual doses and was valued at over $16,000.

“The investigation was a collaborative effort of Soldotna AST patrol troopers, Soldotna Statewide Drug Enforcement Investigators, and the Anchorage Police Department,” AST reported.



