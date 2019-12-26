Soldotna Woman Jailed after Stabbing Boyfriend in the Neck

Alaska Native News on Dec 26, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a Soldotna address on Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a stabbing that had just occurred there.

At the residence, AST opened an investigation and contacted Laura Sandoval, age 33. Troopers would find that Sandoval had stabbed her boyfriend in the neck. Further, it would be found that the suspect had also caused additional injuries the night before.

The victim was transported to the Central Peninsula Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Sandoval was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai and remanded there on charges of Assault I-DV and Assault IV-DV and held without bail.