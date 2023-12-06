Soldotna Woman Lands in Jail After Errant Shot Fired to Scare Fighting Dogs Hits Home Across the Street





After receiving a call from a home on Funny River Road on Tuesday morning troopers responded to the scene.

According to the report, a woman called to report at 10:35 am that her door window was hit by a bullet. When troopers arrived, an investigation was initiated and that investigation found that a bullet had gone through the window in her front door, traveled through the home, then exited out the back door.

Troopers would find that Nessa Ciar Brandt, age 25 of Soldotna, had fired a shot to scare two dogs that were fighting in her yard. But, the shot was poorly aimed and traveled across the street hitting the home there.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Brandt was taken into custody and charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons II and IV. She was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail pending arraignment.



