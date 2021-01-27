South Kenai Peninsula Quake Generates No Damage, No Tsunami







The southern tip of the Kenai experienced a moderate earthquake at 1:23 pm on Tuesday, the earthquake generated no tsunami warnings and no damage was reported.

The 4.4 quake occurred at a depth of 39 miles beneath the surface 30 miles south of Homer and was felt throughout the Kenai Peninsula.

While the Tsunami Center in Palmer released a statement on the event, they reported no danger from the incident.

The quake occurred along the easternmost section of the Aleutian Arc, an area prone to frequent shakes.





