Delegation Secures Federal Funding for Ports Across Alaska







Washington, DC—U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Congressman Nick Begich (all R-Alaska) today touted more than $115.4 million in federal funding they helped secure for ports across Alaska. Seven projects that the delegation advocated for were selected through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), which Congress created in 2010 and provided substantial multi-year funding for in 2021.

“I am proud to have worked with my partners in the delegation who helped bring this robust funding to Alaska. From including the necessary resources in legislation to submitting joint letters of support to the department highlighting the benefits these grants will bring our ports, we worked as a team to deliver critical investments for our state,” said U.S. Senator Murkowski. “These investments will help revitalize Alaska’s ports, enhancing our ability to bring our natural resources to market and ensure a secure supply chain for everything from bulk fuel to groceries.”

“Today’s $115.4 million in Port Infrastructure Development Program grants for Alaska communities underscores the importance of ensuring federal infrastructure programs work for every part of our country—not just the Lower 48,” said U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan. “These investments were made possible in part by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and by key reforms we secured in FY23 National Defense Authorization Act, including my provision permanently waiving MARAD’s cost-benefit analysis requirement for port projects in noncontiguous states. We also ensured MARAD can properly account for Alaska’s geographic isolation and the economic reliance of our communities on port infrastructure. Those changes have helped level the playing field so Alaska communities can fairly compete for critical investments like these through the national Port Infrastructure Development Program. I also want to thank Transportation Secretary Duffy and MARAD Administrator Carmel for their strong advocacy for Alaska’s port needs and the well-being of our coastal communities.”

“Major infrastructure investments are coming directly to Alaska,” said Congressman Begich. “As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I’ve fought to ensure Alaska’s unique needs are front and center. This funding strengthens economic growth and delivers important improvements for Alaska’s communities. These projects will modernize critical infrastructure, improve freight mobility, and ensure that Alaska is competitive and prepared as we prepare for economic growth in Alaska.”

Background:

The PIDP is a competitive grant initiative run by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration that funds projects aimed at strengthening the safety, efficiency, and reliability of goods moving through U.S. ports. It supports both planning and construction efforts in urban and rural communities, while reserving funding for smaller ports to help expand capacity and accommodate growing freight demand.

Alaska has more ocean coastline than all other U.S. states combined, and the delegation has focused on ensuring that this program serves the ports that every community in the state relies upon. These projects were funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which provided $2.25 billion for PIDP over five years, and annual appropriations from Congress. The delegation also wrote joint letters of support for the projects.

The projects and their descriptions can be found below:

Applicant Project Community Award Project Description Alaska Railroad Corporation ARRC Port of Whittier Operational Efficiency Project Whittier $20,397,960 Upgrade the railroad tunnel that connects the Port of Whittier to the ARRC mainline track. Expand tunnel clearance to permit double stack container operations and purchase 30 railcars for the container service to allow double stacking of containers. Municipality of Anchorage Petroleum Terminal Replacement Planning Project Anchorage $4,725,000.00 Engineering studies and design to replace the existing petroleum terminal Municipality of Skagway Port of Skagway Industrial Dock Redevelopment Project Skagway $38,621,386.00 Fund the permitting and construction of an Industrial Dock with an integrated Fuel Header, a removable Roll-on/Roll-off freight transfer ramp, and power for tugboats. The project will also include demolition and removal of creosote treated timber docks, old fuel lines and headers, and partial demolition of a mining ore conveyor building along with other utilities and civil upgrades in the area. State of Alaska Department of Transportation Port Mackenzie Multimodal Port Expansion Juneau $34,000,000.00 Fund construction of a 110-acre cargo laydown area, completion of a rail spur and rail loop, barge dock and heavy lift improvements, warehouse construction, utilities, communication, lighting, security, and engineering and design. City of Chevak Cev’aq River Marine Barge Landing Facility Chevak $2,351,175 Advance the planning and design for a barge landing facility in the rural town of Chevak, Alaska. This grant will fund a feasibility study and preliminary design of at least 35%. It will also fund completion of NEPA. City of Homer Homer Port Coastal Freight Project Homer $11,240,000 Fund permitting and replacement of a float system at the Port of Homer. The City of Whittier Planning and Design of the Delong Dock Replacement Project Whittier $4,074,520 Design, permitting, and final plans for a port facility that would replace existing, dilapidated infrastructure in Whittier, Alaska.

###