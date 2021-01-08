Special Holiday Traffic Enforcement Complete







Troopers Cited 724 Drivers Over Three-Week Special Enforcement Effort

January 8, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Over the nearly three-week special traffic enforcement effort, Alaska State Troopers and Wildlife Troopers issued 724 citations and investigated 148 collisions across Alaska’s roadways.

“The holidays are a memorable time for many Alaskans, but far too often festivities involved drinking and driving, which puts the lives of too many in jeopardy,” said Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Troopers have zero tolerance for driving under the influence, and when you are caught, you will be arrested and brought to jail. Always make a plan to get home safely by calling a cab, using a rideshare program, or staying the night.”

The focused traffic enforcement patrols began on December 16th, 2020 and ran through January 4th, 2021.

Alaska State Trooper and Wildlife Trooper contacts during the enforcement period include the following:

18 misdemeanor DUI arrests, 2 felony DUI Arrests.

misdemeanor DUI arrests, felony DUI Arrests. 46 drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.

drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license. 19 REDDIs reported with 9 drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI.

REDDIs reported with drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI. 137 damage only collisions, 10 injury collisions, and 1 fatal collision were investigated by troopers.

damage only collisions, injury collisions, and fatal collision were investigated by troopers. Of the 724 citations issued, 259 were issued for speeding and 21 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations.

Funding for this increased traffic enforcement effort came from a grant issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

###





