Special Holiday Traffic Enforcement Effort Underway





(Anchorage, Alaska) – It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go. During the holidays, we go everywhere, from shopping, to going to parties, to visiting friends and family, most of us will be out and about. So will the Alaska State Troopers. Alaska State Troopers are conducting increased traffic enforcement to help keep Alaskans safe and catch impaired drivers.

These increased patrols are being conducted from December 14, 2022 – January 1, 2023. During this time additional troopers are patrolling highways and roads around the state looking for impaired and unsafe drivers. If you are planning on partaking in alcohol, marijuana, or any other impairing substances this holiday season remember to have a designated driver, call a cab or uber, or plan on staying the night.

“We all enjoy the holiday cheer but driving impaired can ruin the fun by causing an accident that hurts or kills you or someone else on the road,” said Colonel Mo Hughes, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “If you drive impaired, we will find you, arrest you, and impound your car.”

Funding for increased patrol efforts comes from grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

Motorists who see someone driving dangerously are encouraged to call in a REDDI – Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately – by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml

###




