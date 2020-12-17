Special Holiday Traffic Enforcement Efforts Begin

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over; If You Feel Different, You Drive Different, Drive High – Get a DUI.
(Anchorage, AK) – While many Holiday festivities will look different in 2020 than in years past, the consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or any other impairing substance, like marijuana, remain the same. Beginning today, Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers across Alaska will be conducting focused patrols for impaired drivers.
This special enforcement effort will put additional Troopers on patrol on highways and other roadways looking specifically for impaired and unsafe drivers to prevent major injury and fatality crashes. If your holiday plans involve alcohol, marijuana, or other impairing substances, make a plan for a designated driver, call a cab, or stay the night.
“Don’t gamble with your life or the lives of others this holiday season by driving drunk or high; the odds will never work out in your favor,” said Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “If you choose to get behind the wheel while impaired, Troopers will find you and arrest you.”
This special enforcement period will run from December 16, 2020 – January 4, 2021. Funding for increased patrol efforts comes from grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.
Motorists who see someone driving dangerously are encouraged to call in a REDDI – Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately – by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml
###
© 2020, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - FAIRBANKS – Alaska is just one of twelve states in the country lacking a requirement that citizens help fight the...
Read previous article:
Lawmakers urge statewide mask requirement to fight COVID as vaccine distribution expected to take months in Alaska
FAIRBANKS – Alaska is just one of twelve states in the country lacking a requirement that citizens help fight the...