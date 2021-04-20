Special Impaired Driving Enforcement Patrols Planned for April 20







(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska State Troopers will have an increased presence on Alaska roadways on April 20th as they look for drivers impaired by intoxicating substances, including marijuana. Throughout the day drivers should expect to see additional Troopers conducting focused patrols for unsafe drivers across the state.

“Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is not only illegal, but it puts the lives of everyone else on the road in jeopardy. If you choose to consume intoxicating substances, always arrange for a sober driver, or stay the night instead of risking your life and freedom,” stated Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “For those that choose to get behind the wheel while impaired, the Alaska State Troopers will find you and you will be held accountable.”

This special enforcement period will occur on April 20, 2021. Funding for increased patrol efforts comes from grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

Motorists who see someone driving dangerously are encouraged to call in a REDDI – Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately – by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml

