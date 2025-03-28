St. Michael man sentenced for possessing a firearm as a felon during a domestic violence assault





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A St. Michael man was sentenced Tuesday to over three years in prison and will serve three years on supervised release for possessing a firearm as a felon during a domestic violence assault.

According to court documents, on Oct. 21, 2023, Ryan Washington, 40, began verbally assaulting witnesses in their residence in St. Michael. After this incident, Washington left the residence with a shotgun. Washington claimed he was going “duck hunting,” and one of the witnesses reported the incident to the Village Police Officer (VPO).

Court documents explain that Washington returned a short time later and pointed the shotgun at one of the witnesses, instructing him to get out of the residence. The witness immediately left out of fear of being shot by Washington and reported the assault to the VPO, who reported it to the Alaska State Troopers (AST).

The next morning, two Troopers arrived in St. Michael to investigate the assault. After interviewing one of the witnesses, the Troopers arrested Washington and seized the shotgun.

Prior to the charged conduct, Washington had been convicted of three state felonies, including assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

On Nov. 7, 2024, Washington pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Mr. Washington is a repeat criminal offender who has consistently caused problems in the St. Michael community,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “In my recent travel to a few rural villages, Tribal partners have voiced the widespread damage one criminal can cause in the community, which is why prosecuting federal crimes committed in these villages is a priority for my office. We encourage our rural Alaskan neighbors to continue reporting these crimes to law enforcement so we can continue working with partners to hold dangerous offenders accountable when federal jurisdiction is warranted.”

“The Alaska State Troopers will continue to work tirelessly with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to hold anyone that victimizes Alaskans accountable for their actions,” said Alaska State Trooper Colonel Maurice Hughes. “This sentence sends a clear message: violent offenders who use firearms to harm others will face significant jail time for their actions. There is no place for domestic violence in our state, and we remain committed to seeking justice for victims and ensuring the safety of Alaskans.”

“Domestic violence has no place in our communities,” said U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais. “Furthering this with a firearm makes this even more heinous, particularly when, as a felon, Mr. Washington knew he was not supposed to possess them. This is a well-deserved sentence.”

AST and the ATF Anchorage Field Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cody Tirpak prosecuted the case. This case was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office by the Alaska Department of Law, Nome District Attorney’s Office.



