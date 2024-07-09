Stalwart Biden Defender Stephen King Says: ‘It’s Time’





“In the interests of the America he so clearly loves,” says the novelist, the Democratic incumbent should “announce he will not run for re-election.”

While President Joe Biden on Monday tried to put an end to the national discussion about whether or not he should stay in the presidential race any longer, another longtime and vocal ally offered his unsolicited advice.

“Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election,” famed novelist and essayist Stephen King declared in social media post.

King, a loyal Democrat for decades who has been outspoken in his praise for Biden, is no friend of the Republican’s presumptive nominee, Donald Trump, who the author has categorized as an existential threat to the nation and the world.

In 2017, King took note of the former president’s proposed tax plan—a version of which later passed into law and showered enormous giveaways to the very rich and corporations—by telling working people in the U.S. that it showed Trump “couldn’t give shit one about you.”

“Trump’s no friend of the working man,” King said.

On Sunday, in response to a leftist victory in France by which the far-right faction was blocked from seizing control of Parliament, King said: “The French right wing is going down to defeat in spite of polls. May it happen to Trump and his head-in-the-sand cronies.”

