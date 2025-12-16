State and FEMA Individual Assistance for Storm Survivors extended to Feb. 20







Survivors are encouraged to register for both disaster assistance programs by Feb. 20

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, Alaska — The application period for survivors of the 2025 October West Coast Storm, also known as Severe Storms, Flooding, and remnants of Typhoon Halong, to apply for State and FEMA Individual Assistance (IA) has been extended to February 20, 2026. The State and FEMA IA programs are available for survivors in the declared areas who have experienced damages or emergency expenses from the severe storms, flooding, and remnants of Typhoon Halong that occurred Oct. 8 – 13, 2025.

As of December 13, 1,920 survivors have applied for State IA and 1,558 FEMA IA applications have been received. Ongoing assessments and community assistance visits have indicated that many households in remote villages remain unregistered for State and FEMA IA programs. The extension will grant additional time for impacted residents to gather supporting documentation, while also allowing community visits and required inspections to occur.

“Many individuals remain unregistered due to barriers that are unique to rural Alaska, such as severe weather, accessibility by air travel only, power outages and communications challenges. Extending the application period for State IA will ensure those impacted residents have an opportunity to apply for the assistance they may qualify for,” said Bryan Fisher, Director for the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Both State and FEMA IA programs can provide financial assistance to individuals and families who have experienced damage to their primary residence, primary mode of transportation, essential personal property and medical/funeral/dental needs that began as a direct result of the declared disaster. Homeowners and renters with homes that are damaged and/or unlivable because of the disaster may be eligible for State Individual Assistance Temporary Housing.

Survivors are encouraged to register for both programs by February 20, 2026.

State of Alaska Individual Assistance (IA) – Deadline is February 20, 2026

To register for State of Alaska Individual Assistance: Call 1-844-445-7131, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Or apply online https://ready.alaska.gov/Recovery/IA



FEMA Individual Assistance (IA) – Deadline is February 20, 2026 To register for FEMA Individual Assistance: Call 1-866-342-1699, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. & Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Yup’ik interpretation available on Tuesday and Thursday, 1 – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Or apply online at https://disasterassistance.gov

