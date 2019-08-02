State Announces Ferry Cancellations

- Home
(Anchorage)—Due to the ongoing strike by employees represented by the Inlandboatmen’s Union, the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) announces the following cancellations.
As of Thursday, future vessel sailings of the Tazlina, Lituya, LeConte, and Aurora are canceled, including Saturday, August 3.
The above cancellation schedule takes into consideration where each ship is docked, where it should leave to according to the published schedule and gives AMHS time to get the vessels fully crewed and provisioned and the ships ready to sail.
Passenger fares for canceled sailings are being refunded. The Reservations Call Center is open Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Due to the high volume of calls, it may take time to connect with a customer service representative.
To inquire about your refund, please call 1-800-642-0066. We appreciate your patience.
AMHS staff will never request credit card information from passengers. Refunds are automatically returned to the credit card on file.