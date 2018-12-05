State of Alaska Individual Assistance Program Activated

- Home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Governor Bill Walker declared a State Disaster on Nov 30, 2018 in response to the earthquake that shook Southcentral Alaska. This disaster declaration activates the state’s Individual and Public Assistance Programs. Residents in the Municipality of Anchorage, Mat-Su Borough, and Kenai Peninsula Borough may be eligible for disaster recovery grants for damages that incurred during the Nov 30th, earthquake and/or associated aftershocks.
The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management activated the State’s Individual Assistance Hotline on December 4, 2018 at 8:00 am. Those who wish to apply online can now register at:
State Individual Disaster Assistance Hotline
Activated on December 4 at 8:00 am
1-855-445-7131
Applicants needing an interpreter, have a representative call 1-855-445-7131
Applicants with hearing disabilities can call TTY 1-855-445-7131
The state Individual Assistance Individual and Family Grant (IFG) program is designed to provide financial assistance to individuals or families for damages or expenses to primary residence, primary mode of transportation, essential personal property and medical/funeral/dental needs, created as a direct result of a declared disaster, and for which other assistance is either unavailable or inadequate.
Homeowners and renters with homes that are damaged and unlivable may be eligible for state Individual Assistance Temporary Housing in addition to the IFG.
The state’s Public Assistance Program is designed to help state, local and tribal governmental entities, as well as certain private non-profit organizations, restore infrastructure damaged by a specific event to pre-disaster conditions.
In-person registration may become available.
DHS&EM is working with affected jurisdictions to identify areas with need, and can support, a Disaster Assistance Center (DACs). Local jurisdictions and the state will determine the location of DACs based on damages assessments provided by those with damages. To participate in the damage assessment go to:
Municipality of Anchorage – www.muni.org
Matanuska Susitna Borough – www.matsugov.us
Kenai Peninsula Borough – 907-262-4910