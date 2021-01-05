Governor Dunleavy Amends 2020 December Southeast Storms Disaster Declaration







Amendment enables individuals and families with storm damages to their primary home to apply for State Individual Assistance

JBER, Alaska – Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a State Disaster on December 5, 2020, in response to numerous landslides, mudslides, and flooding across Southeast Alaska. The Dec. 5 declaration activated the state’s Public Assistance disaster recovery program which funds emergency protective measures and critical infrastructure repair. On Dec. 29, Governor Dunleavy amended his declaration and activated the state’s Individual Assistance (IA) program which is designed to help individuals and families with damages and/or expenses related to the disaster event.

The State of Alaska is working with federal partners to identify programs that may become available to disaster survivors. If activated, federal disaster assistance must be pursued prior to a State IA award.

“Our state’s Individual Assistance Program is designed to address the critical unmet needs of those impacted by a disaster. The IA program will be utilized to the fullest, but its limitations mean only the most critical needs of disaster survivors will be considered. It is a publicly funded assistance program, not insurance.” said Director Paul Nelson, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “The state will pursue every avenue of assistance to help those impacted by this disaster.”

Disaster survivors in Southeast Alaska can register for the State Individual Assistance program by visiting the State of Alaska’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management webpage at Ready.Alaska.Gov

Online Registration

Begins January 4th, 2021 at Ready.Alaska.Gov

Registration Deadline

February 26, 2021

If you have any questions or issues applying online, please call 1-855-445-7131(Disaster Assistance Hotline)







State of Alaska Individual Assistance (IA) has three parts; Temporary Housing grants (TH); Housing Assistance grants (HA); Other Needs Assistance grants (ONA).

Temporary Housing (TH) can provide funds to secure lodging while applicants pursue permanent housing solutions. Financial assistance may be available for up to 18 months for owners and 3 months for renters.

Housing Assistance (HA) grants can provide funds for damages to primary residences not covered by insurance. The residence must be owner occupied at time of event. The IA program does not help with secondary homes, recreational properties and homes lived in less than 6 months a year. Damages must be serious and negatively impact the essential living spaces in the home, and damages must be from the declared event.

Other Needs Assistance (ONA) can provide funds for losses to essential personal property not covered by insurance such as clothing, appliances and furniture. Also, recovery costs such as clean up and some storage expenses. It may also help with disaster caused medical/funeral expenses not covered by insurance.

