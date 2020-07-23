State of Alaska Opens Public Comment Period for 2018 Chignik Sockeye Salmon Fishery Disaster Fund Draft Distribution Plan
On October 30, 2019, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce declared the 2018 Chignik sockeye salmon fishery a disaster under the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act. On February 27, 2020, the Secretary of Commerce allocated $10.3 million to address losses to the Chignik management area affected by the fishery failure. The State of Alaska, in consultation with stakeholders and NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service, has developed a draft distribution plan for these funds.
The draft plan proposes to allocate the funds to help partially restore losses to fishery participants impacted by the 2018 Chignik sockeye salmon fishery disaster and for research. Research funds will be available by competitive bid for scientific and socioeconomic research to better assess the freshwater and marine conditions that influence the productivity of the Chignik sockeye salmon stock and to examine the effects of the fishery disaster on subsistence users in the region.
ADF&G is soliciting input from the public, affected users, and user groups on all aspects of the draft distribution plan. Written comments must be sent by Friday, August 14, 2020, for consideration in the next iteration of the distribution plan.
Access to the distribution plan and directions for submitting written comment can be found at https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=fishing.2018_chigniksockeye_disaster_relief_fund
Seiner. Image-ADF&G
