Statement from Senate President Gary Stevens on Governor Dunleavy’s Special Session Proclamation









Kodiak, AK – Wednesday, Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a proclamation for a special session to begin on Saturday, August 2, to take up two subjects: education reform and a Department of Agriculture executive order, both of which were previously addressed by the legislature during the 2025 legislative session. Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, issued the following statement:

“Today’s announcement from the Governor is disappointing. The legislature addressed both of these issues during the regular session, and rather than respecting that process, the Governor is doubling down on proposals that failed to gain legislative support.

“On education, the legislature took meaningful steps forward this year, including increasing necessary funding, policy reforms for charter schools, and the formation of the Education Task Force. That task force is designed to carefully evaluate funding needs, long-term reform options, and student outcomes. It should be allowed to do its work rather than be bypassed in a rushed special session. This bill, HB 57, gained overwhelming bipartisan support throughout the legislature, and during a joint session, his veto of those education reforms was overridden.

Regarding the proposal to establish a new Department of Agriculture, the Governor himself used his veto pen to justify education cuts by warning about the growth of government during times of low oil prices. Now he wants to expand government by creating an entirely new department. That contradiction does not escape Alaskans, especially as essential services are being cut under the guise of fiscal restraint.

The Senate remains committed to addressing Alaska’s challenges collaboratively and through the full legislative process.”

###