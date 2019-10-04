Statewide Live Radio Broadcast of 2019 AFN Convention

- Home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – 90.3 FM KNBA will produce, and air, full coverage of the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives Convention Oct 17-19, 2019, from the Carlson Center in Fairbanks, Alaska. During our 23rd year producing the live broadcast, KNBA brings back an award-winning team of producers featuring key programming moments:
The AFN broadcast team includes KNBA’s news director Tripp Crouse, Antonia Gonzales of National Native News, reporter Emily Schwing from Reveal, Center for Investigative Reporting, and KYUK reporter Krysti Shallenberger. We also welcome back Native Voice One network manager Bob Petersen as the AFN Live Feed host and Nola Daves Moses, the distribution director for NV1.
The annual production is an important opportunity for the Alaska Native community, and all of Alaska, to be in touch with critical issues of public policy, opportunities, challenges, reports from political leaders and expert panels, and community leaders’ hopes for the future. Alaska stations historically using the broadcast include: KBRW-Barrow, KYUK-Bethel, KOTZ-Kotzebue, KUHB-St. Paul, KHNS-Haines and KIAL-Unalaska.
Written by: Koahnic Broadcast Corporation on Oct 4, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News