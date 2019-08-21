STERLING HWY OPEN: Expect delays MPs 75-53, be prepared for sudden closures due to Swan Lake fire activity & smoke

 

STERLING HIGHWAY IS AGAIN OPEN between Mileposts 75-53. Expect delays and be prepared for sudden highway closures due to Swan Lake fire activity and dense smoke. Drive with headlights on and be alert for pilot cars, flaggers, and firefighters.

For highway conditions statewide, visit 511.alaska.gov

More about <a href="https://alaska-native-news.com/byline/alaska-state-troopers-e-detachment/" rel="tag">Alaska State Troopers E Detachment</a>

Written by: on Aug 21, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News