Sterling Man Jailed on Numerous Charges Following Serious Domestic Violence Incident

Alaska Native News Jan 17, 2019.

A Sterling man was jailed on multiple charges of assault in a domestic violence incident in that community after a truncated report of the DV incident that was reported to have been cut short by the suspect on Thursday morning.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a Sterling residence at 5:58 am on Thursday morning and investigated a domestic violence disturbance that occurred there and contacted 35-year-old Lee Morris Beck.







The investigation revealed that Beck had assaulted a family member while armed with a firearm that put the family member in fear of serious injury. During the incident, the family member was physically assaulted and their vehicle was disabled so that they could not leave the residence.

When the victim attempted to report the incident, Beck has disabled the phone so that the victim could not complete their report.

As a result of the investigation, Beck was placed under arrest and charged with Assault III x2, one count of Assault IV, Criminal Mischief V, and Interfering with the Report of a Domestic Violence Crime.

Beck was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail pending arraignment.