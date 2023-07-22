Sterling MP 45-60, Cooper Landing Bypass Moves Forward In Draft 24-27 STIP





DOT&PF adjusts schedule to accommodate rising project cost estimates.

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Cooper Landing Bypass project continues to move forward with the construction of the Juneau Creek Bridge as the state works to mitigate increasing project cost estimates. Project funding for the bridge is in the Draft 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). Project costs have doubled over the past five years, and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) is evaluating options to seek discretionary grant opportunities and innovative financing, to keep the project on track without having to delay hundreds of other transportation projects statewide over the next three years.

Cost estimates for completion of the Cooper Landing Bypass are as follows:

In 2018, the project cost estimate was $350M

In 2021, the project cost estimate was $499M

In 2022, the project cost estimate was $690M

In 2023, an assessment estimated that the project costs were $840M.

“Alaska DOT&PF has seen inflationary pressures on construction costs throughout the state over the past two years,” said John Binder, Deputy Commissioner and Acting Central Regional Director. “We will be making considerable effort to ensure we can keep the project on schedule despite these challenges.”

The cost estimate changes between 2022 and 2023 alone represent an 18% increase in pricing, outpacing previous estimates. As the State works to resolve the shortfall in the near term, the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Infrastructure Program (STIP) and the FY25 Capital Budget will reflect project needs over the next four years.

Construction of the bridge abutments is anticipated to begin in 2024, with construction of the bridge continuing through 2026. Currently, as designed, the Juneau Creek Bridge will be the highest crossing in the state at 285 feet and the longest single-span bridge in Alaska.

The first phase of the Sterling Highway MP 45-60, or Cooper Landing Bypass Project went to construction in 2019. The purpose is to increase the safety of travelers, improve access for residents and businesses, increase efficiency, reduce risk to the Kenai River, and improve noise, air, and congestion in Cooper Landing.

The Draft 2024-2027 STIP is open for public review and comments now through Sept. 3. The document can be reviewed at www.dot.alaska.gov/stip, and public comment can be submitted the website or via text at 855-925-2801 or via phone voice message at 855-925-2801, code 2191.



