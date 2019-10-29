Sterling Woman Sentenced in Drug Conspiracy

The Department of Justice’s Attorney Bryan Schroder announced the sentencing of a Sterling woman who was involved in a drug conspiracy during the years 2014-2015 by United States District Judge Sharon L. Gleason on Monday.

According to the press release, 55-year-old Susan Jan Bradshaw was sentenced in the US District Court to four years in prison and three years of supervised release as well as forfeiture of $150,000 in drug proceeds.

Bradshaw’s co-conspirator, Mark Norman Hanes was sentenced to federal prison in July of this year.

The FBI investigation would find that Bradshaw and Hanes had on at least two occasions between mid-2014 and January 2015, met with individuals in Anchorage in their Sterling home to take drug deliveries for distribution in the Southcentral area. The payments for the drugs would be deposited into bank accounts.

DoJ said that when investigators searched the Bradshaw/Hanes property while the couple was in Mexico in January 2015, they would discover approximately one pound of methamphetamine and a half-pound of heroin in a safe. Also found in the safe was a loaded Glock, $5,000 in cash and an envelope with a magnetic keycard and two keys to a U-Haul storage locker. On the outside of the envelope had “Casey! Emergency Only!” in Bradshaw’s handwriting.

“It doesn’t matter whether drug dealers and money launderers are in the cities or rural parts of our state, we will find them and prosecute them. Investigating drug distribution rings requires a team effort, including tracking the money,” said Schroder.







When the FBI searched the storage locker, they would find more heroin and meth as well as $148,000 in cash.

During the search, investigators also found notebooks and a diary in which was written, in Bradshaw’s hand, customer’s drug debts to the conspiracy. Also, in the diary uncovered, agents would also find an entry where Bradshaw encouraged Hanes to “continue selling drugs in order to make enough money for them to retire to Mexico,” DoJ revealed.

Hanes and Bradshaw were in Mexico when the search was carried out and would remain there until their arrest on or about September 11th, 2017.

Judge Gleason pointed out that Bradshaw had no prior criminal history and further noted that her motive for dealing was driven by profit.

“No community is immune from the devastation caused by meth and heroin,” said IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell. “IRS-Criminal Investigation will continue to work with our partners to ensure that those who profit from selling these illegal drugs in our communities are held accountable whether they reside in Anchorage or in Sterling, AK.”

The investigation that led to conviction and sentencing was the result of FBI as well as IRS efforts.