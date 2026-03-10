StrongHearts Native Helpline Marks Nine Years of Serving Survivors, Receiving More than 85,000+Calls, Chats and Texts







Throughout the past nine years, the organization has achieved significant milestones, including:

Received over 85,000+ contacts via calls, chats and texts.

Upon survivor request, provided over 26,000+ referrals to direct service providers.

Developed partnerships with Tribal, State, and National organizations to improve response to the violence impacting Native individuals, families and communities.

This past year, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), announced a projected $15 million, five-year grant to fund StrongHearts Native Helpline as the First-Ever Standalone National Indigenous Domestic Violence Hotline for American Indians and Alaska Natives. With the five-year funding commitment, StrongHearts will continue to serve as the trusted resource for survivors seeking anonymous and confidential crisis support.

“This anniversary is not just a reflection of where we’ve been—it’s a testament to our team, to our commitment to ensure that the thousands of survivors who have reached out receive culturally honoring support,” said Lori Jump, Chief Executive Officer of StrongHearts Native Helpline. “We are honored to have served our communities for nine years and look forward to expanding our impact”.

StrongHearts plans to expand its impact include:

Finalizing the Alaska Specific Initiative, focusing on expanding and strengthening outreach and access to services for Alaska Natives.

Developing and strengthening existing partnerships with Tribes, States and Local service providers to ensure continuity of care.

Enhancing StrongHearts’ website to improve user experience, including expanded search capabilities and a dedicated resource center for general information, reports, articles and more.

About StrongHearts Native Helpline

StrongHearts Native Helpline is a 24/7/365 culturally-appropriate domestic, dating and sexual violence helpline for Native Americans, available by calling or texting 1-844-762-8483 or clicking on the chat icon at strongheartshelpline.org.