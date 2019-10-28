Settler’s Bay Gas Station Armed Robber Apprehended

Alaska State Troopers report that they have made an arrest in the armed robbery that took place on October 19th at the Settler’s Bay gas station in Wasilla.

According to their report, they responded to the station at 2:04 am after receiving a call reporting an armed robbery in progress. The initial investigation indicated that four men had entered the gas station and one of the men held two employees at gunpoint and demanded cash. After receiving approximately $100 and left traveling northbound on the Knik-Goose Bay in a newer model crew cab with a bed cover.

As the investigation progressed, it was determined that three of the men were not involved in the robbery but were instead witnesses to the incident. They were interviewed in connection with the robbery.

A suspect was developed and identified as 18-year-old Daniel Anufriev of Homer. The weapon used in the robbery was recovered. On October 24th, a grand jury handed down an indictment for Robbery I and Assault III x2.

The following day, troopers placed Anufriev under arrest on the charges.