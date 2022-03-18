Student Arrested Following Shots-Fired Incident at Wasilla’s Joe Redington High School





According to troopers in Wasilla, they received a call from the Joe Redington High School reporting shots-fired just after the students were released from class on Thursday and responded to the scene in Wasilla.

School staff reported that they responded and detained the student and secured the firearm.

The initial investigation opened after the 2:35 pm call determined that a student had discharged a firearm on the property just outside the school. As a result, the student was taken into custody by troopers and charges were referred to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

Troopers say they are continuing to investigate the incident and AST reports that there were no injuries.





