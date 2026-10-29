Sullivan and Begich Haunted By Their Records on Medicaid Cuts and Health Care Attacks

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ANCHORAGE, AK — As Alaskans grapple with rising health care costs and barriers to accessing care, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates – Alaska (PPAA – AK) is drawing voters’ attention to Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Nick Begich’s votes on H.R. 1 and their broader consistent votes to roll back health care and reproductive rights from the very people they’re supposed to represent.

Statement from Morgan Lim (he/him), Alaska State Director, PPAA

“Trump’s Medicaid cuts came directly from Sullivan and Begich’s votes for H.R.1, threatening coverage for thousands of people in Alaska – particularly those in rural communities where getting care is already difficult and expensive.

“But Senator Sullivan and Representative Begich did more than just vote for H.R. 1 – they’ve publicly championed the legislation. Alaskans deserve to know that their votes on health care will hurt all our families and their ability to make ends meet. When families are already weighing whether they can afford to fill up their tank to make it to a doctor or put food on the table for their families, the prospect of losing health coverage feels insurmountable. This threat to care is squarely on Sullivan and Begich, and voters will reject their devastating records when voting.”

Sullivan and Begich have both touted H.R. 1 as a boon for Alaska, yet they have failed to address the dire consequences that will be felt by Alaskans – who are already facing increasing costs and limited provider options. These harms from H.R. 1 also come as more than 50,000 Alaskans have already lost their Medicaid coverage since January 2025 due to harmful policies from D.C

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