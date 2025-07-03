U.S. Senate Votes to Defund Planned Parenthood in Catastrophic Attack on Health Care Safety Net









Anchorage, AK — Tuesday, the U.S. Senate voted to advance Republicans’ signature domestic policy bill, defunding Planned Parenthood and blocking millions—including thousands of Alaskans—from accessing basic care through Medicaid and other public programs. In a stunning disappointment, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski joined the extremist majority in approving this catastrophic bill, making her the only publicly undecided Alaska Senator to cast a vote to strip Americans of their health care. Meanwhile, Senator Dan Sullivan never even expressed concern about the thousands of Alaskans who will lose health care under this bill.

The bill now heads for negotiation between the House and Senate, though both bills include an attack on patients who depend on Planned Parenthood for their care. If this bill becomes law, thousands of patients who get care at Planned Parenthood’s health centers in Alaska would lose Medicaid coverage at their preferred provider, and many will be left with no alternative for health care.

The vote follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s Medina v. South Carolina decision, which lets states kick Planned Parenthood out of Medicaid and strips patients of their right to fight back in court—opening the door to even more politically motivated attacks.

Statement from Rebecca Gibron, CEO of PPGNHAIK:

“Today’s vote puts millions of lives at risk across the country, including here in Alaska. But if this bill becomes law, the consequences will be catastrophic. Defunding Planned Parenthood isn’t about saving money—it’s about denying people care. “Our health centers save Alaska nearly $5 million each year by preventing unplanned pregnancies, catching cancers early, and controlling the spread of STIs. Stripping that care away, especially now—amid rural hospital closures, a maternal mortality crisis, and a deepening provider shortage—would push an already broken system past the brink. “Our patients deserve care, dignity, and control over their bodies—and we will not stop until that is a reality for everyone, no matter where they live or how much they earn.”

Statement from Jennifer M. Allen, CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates:

“This vote is a disgrace. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan joined the extremist majority in the Senate and failed Alaskans today. They just chose to ignore the will of the people—who overwhelmingly support access to reproductive health care and oppose this bill—and hand a win to anti-abortion extremists and billionaires. “Thousands of Alaskans called, e-mailed, and shared their personal stories urging Senators Murkowski and Sullivan to do the right thing. By voting to defund Planned Parenthood and slash Medicaid, both Senators chose power over the health and dignity of the Alaskans they were elected to serve. Their betrayal will cost lives, especially in rural Alaska where communities are already facing critical provider shortages. Alaskans will remember who voted to take away their care and their dignity. We will make sure of it. “It’s not too late to kill this bill — the House and Senate still have the opportunity to protect the safety net and Alaskans as they negotiate the final version of the bill. We call on Representative Nick Begich as well as Senators Murkowski and Sullivan to listen to Alaskans and do the right thing. This fight isn’t over.”

Over one-third of Planned Parenthood patients rely on Medicaid to access care. Blocking access to Planned Parenthood would overwhelm Alaska’s already overstretched safety net. To fill the gap, Federally Qualified Health Centers would need to increase contraceptive care by 64% and STI care by 417%—an impossible lift .

The Medina ruling and Senate vote together represent a coordinated effort to dismantle reproductive health access.



