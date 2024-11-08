Sullivan Statement on 2024 Presidential and Senate Election Results





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) released the following statement regarding President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance’s decisive victory in the 2024 presidential election and a switch to a Republican majority in the United States Senate. Results determining majority control in the U.S. House of Representatives continue to be counted.

“I want to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance on their historic victory last night and I want to thank the hundreds of thousands of Alaskans who took the time to make their voices heard at the ballot box. I also want to congratulate my new and returning Senate colleagues on their hard-fought victories—returning Republicans to the majority in the U.S. Senate,” Senator Sullivan said.“This election came down to the simple fact that millions of Americans were better off under a Trump presidency than under the last four years of the Biden-Harris administration. For Alaskans, the choice in this election was particularly stark, and in my view, it wasn’t even a close call. President Trump and his administration were an incredible partner to Alaska, listening to our concerns, taking actions to promote economic opportunity and good paying jobs, and putting Alaskans in the driver’s seat of our state’s destiny.

“Under the Biden-Harris administration, with strong help from Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Alaska sustained an unprecedented onslaught of negative, unwarranted federal actions—treatment no other state has ever experienced. With 67 executive orders and actions targeting our state, the Biden-Harris administration has sought to unravel the progress we achieved under the Trump administration by locking up our lands, killing our jobs, and harming our economy, all the while ignoring the voices of Alaskans and even defying federal law.

“As I did eight years ago, I will be working closely with President Trump, his administration, and my Senate colleagues to seize the opportunities before us, advance the interests and priorities of Alaskans, and make America stronger and more prosperous than ever before.

“This was a contentious and often heated campaign with strong, sincere feelings on both sides of the aisle. While we may disagree at times on what policies are best for our country, we should never forget that we are all Americans.”

