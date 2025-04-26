Soriano Sentenced to Five Years for Sex Abuse of a Minor





(Kodiak, AK) – On April 22, 2025, Superior Court Judge Christina Reigh sentenced 43-year-old Hilarion Soriano to serve five years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree of a 5 ½-year-old girl, who was the daughter of his then girlfriend, in Kodiak.

The total sentence was 10 years to serve with five years suspended. Soriano will be on formal probation for five years and will register as a sexual offender for 15 years after his unconditional discharge from probation.

In 2020, the victim, while in foster care, disclosed the abuse that occurred in 2017 in the bed she shared with her mother. Soriano was living out of the state at the time the report was made to law enforcement. He was extradited from Las Vegas in 2022.

In February 2025, a Kodiak jury found Soriano guilty of one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree after a multi-week trial. The jury also determined that the incident was aggravated due to the vulnerability of the victim, based on her age and living circumstances. At sentencing, Judge Reigh denied a request from Soriano to find that the crime was “least serious.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Rachel Gernat of the Office of Special Prosecutions, with assistance from the Kodiak District Attorney’s Office, and paralegals Wendy Malave and Diana Costanzo and legal assistants Shelby Atcheson and Pennie Fish. Kodiak Police Department conducted the investigation with assistance from the Metropolitan Las Vegas Police Department.



