Sunday Hit and Run Driver Turns Self in Monday





The suspect who was involved in a serious hit and run at Muldoon and East 4th Avenue on Sunday evening, has turned himself into APD after a detailed description and imagery was released to the public on Monday.

Patrol officers responded to the report of a hit and run at the Muldoon location at 7:37 pm on Sunday and found that two pedestrians had been seriously injured, one of which, a female, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit also responded to the location to process the scene. All northbound lanes of Muldoon Road at E 6th Avenue were closed, as was one southbound lane at that intersection.

The investigation found that the two pedestrians stepped out onto the roadway near 4th as a blue Nissan Xterra was driving northbound on Muldoon. The two victims were struck by the SUV.

The driver stopped momentarily after the collision with the pedestrians but then departed northbound without contacting anyone.

The driver turned himself into the department within hours of the release of additional information on Monday morning.

The suspect’s vehicle was impounded as evidence and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The driver’s name has not been released and charges have not been filed as yet.



